PORTLAND — AARP has announced that eight Maine organizations will receive 2020 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest number of grantees to date, with more than $2.4 million awarded among 184 organizations nationwide. The Community Challenge grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative.

Grants were awarded for the following area projects:

• Bicycle Coalition of Maine: Projects in three communities will improve pedestrian safety by increasing crosswalk visibility, shortening crosses and calming traffic. These short-term demonstrations are critical first steps toward installing permanent pedestrian safety enhancements.

• Fryeburg Age-Friendly Community Task Force: The community will create a recreation trail designed to be easily walkable by older adults and those with mobility challenges. The path will be a one-mile loop trail that features a pedestrian bridge, benches and signage for people of all ages to enjoy.

• Vision Hallowell: The purchase and installation of a 24-foot-long aluminum ramp will allow convenient and easy access to Hallowell’s busy waterfront bulkhead for older adults, people with mobility challenges, young children and those with strollers.

View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at www.aarp.org/communitychallenge and view an interactive map of all of the Community Challenge projects and AARP Maine’s livable communities work at www.aarp.org/livable.

