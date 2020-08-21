ALFRED — Nine people associated with the York County Sheriff’s Office and jail have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office and York County government.

York County has made voluntary testing available to its employees and after one staff member reported feeling ill he was administered a COVID-19 test and sent home, York County Sheriff William King said in an email.

“Out of an abundance of caution, his/her coworkers were notified somebody reported symptoms and numerous other employees voluntarily took tests.” he said.

On the morning of Thursday, Aug. 20, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of four positive tests among its staff members, King said.

After learning of the results, the CDC was notified, and the county immediately began enhanced cleaning of all areas and tested all employees and jail inmates for COVID-19, King said.

On Friday he said, results of 101 tests had been received and a total nine people had tested positive.

“At this time,” King said, “the Sheriff’s Office is operating at full capacity and there should not be any interruption of service. Current protocols, such as a closed lobby, cancelled visitation, official visitor controls and PPE (personal protection equipment) use for all employees have contributed to limiting the exposure.”

“We continue to work with CDC to address this latest challenge,” King said.

