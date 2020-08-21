State health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily total in three weeks.

One more Mainer died as well, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 129. The victim was a woman in her 70s from Androscoggin County.

There have now been 4,285 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic reached Maine in mid-March. Of that total, 3,698 individuals have recovered, leaving 458 active cases, an increase of 12 from the previous day.

Cases have been steadily rising over the last week. The 7-day average has increased from 15 cases on August 11 to 25 on Friday. The last time daily cases exceeded 30 was on July 30.

Hospitalizations, however, remain low in Maine. As of Thursday, there were just seven people hospitalized and only one in intensive care.

It wasn’t clear how many, if any, of the new cases Friday are associated with an outbreak related to a wedding held Aug. 7 in Millinocket. As of Thursday, there were 32 confirmed cases, a mix of people who attended the wedding or had close contact with someone who did.

Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday that the state had cited the Big Moose Inn for hosting the wedding reception in violation of the state’s executive order on large gatherings. No one from the facility has commented publicly about the outbreak.

The rise in cases in Maine is still small compared to other states but it comes at a time when schools will soon be reopening, at least partially. Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties still account for more than 80 percent of cases, although Penobscot County has seen a sharp rise over the last week, likely tied to the outbreak in Millinocket.

One of the keys to keeping outbreaks from spreading is contact tracing, where state officials determine all the people who have come into contact with a positive case and then ask those individuals to isolate for at least 10 days. In May, the state launched an online tracking program called Sara Alert that has enrolled 3,937 people so far. As of this week, 339 people were actively being monitored.

Maine also has made progress on testing. The state’s overall positivity rate, a percentage of all tests that come back positive, is now 2.28 percent and below 1 percent over the last week. The national rate is about 8 percent.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced that the state is further expanding its “swab and send” testing sites. A new partnership with MaineHealth will add five locations – Brunswick, Damariscotta, Norway, Rockport and Farmington – to the 22 previously announced locations. The “swab and send” sites allow people, without a doctor’s prescription, to get tested and have results within 48 hours.

The 27 sites are within a 30-minute drive of 90 percent of the state’s population.

Also on Thursday, Maine Gov. Janet Mills launched a $200 million coronavirus relief fund for small businesses harmed by the pandemic.

“Those small businesses are truly the backbone of our economy and the lifeblood of all our communities,” she said in a news conference Thursday. “We can’t let them fail.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: