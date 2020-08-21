LEWISTON – Roland R. Hamel, 95, of Lewiston passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Sept. 13, 1924 in Auburn, to Majorick and Yvonne (Gagne) Hamel.

Roland was educated in Auburn Schools, and drafted in the Army in March 1943. He served in England during WWII driving a military ambulance. He married Jane Ouellette Aug. 9, 1947. They just recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary. He volunteered in the Auburn Fire Department for several years. He worked for the Auburn School Department 40 years, and for the last several decades, was the directive of the School Bus Transportation.

He loved tinkering in electronics and though he had no formal training, he was enjoyed working on automotive engines. He enjoyed camping, beginning with tenting and ending up in a large camping trailer.

Preceding him in death are his parents, father Majorick Hamel, and mother Yvonne (Gagne); one sister, Carmen and brother, Roger.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 73 years, Jane (Ouellette); son Donald, daughter Diane Cormier and husband Robert; grandson and his wife Dr. Craig and Jessie Fournier, and their two daughters, Andie Mae and Ivy Rose from Slingerlands N.Y.; and his surviving sister, Connie (Noelia) Campanelli from Shelton, Conn. He was blessed to also be survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be left for Roland’s family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

A visitation is being held on Sunday, Aug. 23, at The Fortin Group Auburn from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a funeral Mass on Monday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group/Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation, and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn 207-783-8545.

In lieu of flowers if you wish you may send donations to

Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

