The Franklin County Animal Shelter is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. They will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call them at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule an appointment.

Leona, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Oh, hi there. My name is Leona. I am a sweet girl, but I am very shy. I am looking for a quiet home that will be patient with me and help me come out of my shell.

Dash, 3 years, Male, Walker Hound: Hello, my name is Dash. I am your typical large hound dog… I like to eat, talk, sleep on couches, and cuddle. I need an owner who is hound savvy, and willing to work with me… I can be guardy with my toys and food until I trust you. I can also be guardy of my people. I absolutely LOVE going for walks, and would love to find an active family who can keep me on a structured schedule. I do much better with female dogs than males, but I would be completely happy being your only pet. I would prefer a house without small children, and I need to go to a home without cats.

