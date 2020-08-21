I love hearing from the Rangeley Highlander subscribers as I speak to many of them over the phone for one reason or another throughout the year. First question I am asked lately is how am I holding up. The second, not surprisingly is asking me how the weather is compared to where they are calling from.

If they don’t call, they send me emails. Still others send messages on Facebook. Knowing who the readers are and being able to speak to them or even see them in person is part of what makes a small town community newspaper so pleasant. Just this week I met someone as I was bringing my daughter to her first day of college. The gentleman from admissions recognized her last name and then asked me if I was the one who wrote a recent article he enjoyed. Hearing kind words never gets old. Thank you Shawn.

Over the years I have even been sent original works of art, books, handmade cards from children, and some other odd items I won’t mention, ha ha.

Each summer I also get many photos sent to me. I am unable to print them all, as space is limited, especially this time of year, but here are just a few of the more recent ones I thought would be well worth sharing.

Summer Fun at Keep Country Daycare/Rainbow School COVID-19 got you down? Just get a T-Rex mat that sprays water! Pictured left to right: Landon O’Neil, Charlotte Wright, Kiley Quimby, Lydia O’Neil, Claire Hayden.

The comet as seen in Oquossoc mid-July. Zachary Bertrand “Zach” Balomenos

The western sky putting on a spectacular show. Walter Mularz

Regular contributors like Allen Wicken of “North by Northeast” and Joanne Blais “The Scrappy Chef” have regular contact with the fans as well.

Recently Wicken received a nice book as a thank you for some helpful information in one of his articles. Wicken said, “Among my bits of advice as to how to cope with “sheltering in place” was our breakfast ritual of listening to Garrison Keillor’s “Writers Almanac” that I receive each morning….followed by reading out loud (the reading is shared by Judy and me) a Dave Barry column from his humor column that ran for years in the Miami Herald newspaper. They are a hoot! In my often modified conclusion asking for “thoughts and comments’ in this one I asked that the card with comments be attached to a Dave Barry book.”

Blais received a thoughtful gift as well from Janet Tombarello. Along with a note that said, among other things, that it was a gift for making her smile. Blais was happy to hear that Tombarello said The Scrappy Chef column was always the first piece in the Highlander that she read.

I have to say the Rangeley community and the Rangeley Highlander readers are really a thoughtful bunch.

Thank you for helping to keep us all connected. I feel like the appreciation we have for our environment and each other is truly something to be thankful for every day.

