WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two local boys are accused of breaking multiple windows and doing other vandalism to a camp on Weld Road/Route 156 in Franklin County.

The owner hadn’t been to the camp since early July and reported the burglary and vandalism Wednesday, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Twelve windows, including more expensive front windows, were broken at the camp, laundry soap was dumped around, furniture tipped over and items were spray-painted, he said

The camp was “basically trashed,” Nichols said.

Witnesses reported seeing two kids on scooters in the area of the camp.

Deputy Alec Frost canvassed the neighborhood to see if he could find the kids.

He interviewed two boys, 14 and 12 years old, and they “admitted to the crimes,” Nichols said.

Frost arrested them on charges of Class B burglary and Class D criminal mischief on Thursday, Nichols said. The boys were turned over to their parents.

An adult conviction on a Class B burglary charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, while a conviction on Class D criminal mischief charge is punishable by a sentence of up to 364 days.

The case will go through the Juvenile Court system.

