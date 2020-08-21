WILTON — Sign ups for soccer players in kindergarten through eighth grade and field hockey players in grades 3-6 will be Tuesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 27 from 5-6:30 p.m., in the lodge at Kineowatha Park. The cost will be $25 for residents $40 for non-residents.

Soccer schedule:

Kindergartners will play Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m..

First to third grade will be Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5-6:30 p.m.

Fourth to eighth grade(if not playing on a school team) will be Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Field Hockey Schedule: Grades 3-6 will be Monday and Thursday nights from 5-6:30 p.m.

Please note that these teams are for players who do not play on a school team. At this time, Wilton Recreation is keeping an eye on what happens with middle school sports. If the middle school does not offer soccer or field hockey the recreation program will try their best to provide a place for all middle school athletes to play. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for more info as it becomes available. https://www.facebook.com/Wilton-Recreation-Department-278820172128669

