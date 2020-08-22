WELD – Mr. Dennis E. Hanson, 68, died suddenly on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at his camp at Dummer’s Beach on Webb Lake in Weld, Maine. He resided in Merrimack, N.H., but spent part of every summer of his life on Webb Lake.

Born in Rumford, Maine, on October 26, 1951 he was a son of Hector Edmund and Julienne (Dorion) Hanson. Dennis was a graduate of Rumford High School and New England Aeronautical Institute, with an associate degree in Business Management. For 43 years Dennis owned and operated Hanson’s Automotive in Nashua, N.H., where he was adored by both his longtime customers and employees. He was a repeat club officer and board member of the Merrimack Lion’s Club. During his 40 year membership he received numerous awards, including the Melvin Jones Fellowship, the highest award bestowed on a Lion. He and his wife Tricia volunteered at the Day Away Program, at St John Neumann Church, a respite care program for patients with Alzheimer’s Disease. They also volunteered delivering groceries bi-monthly through the Caregivers organization for the past seven years.

Dennis was married in North Andover, Mass., on August 18, 1974, to the love of his life Patricia A. “Tricia” Cahill. They built their lives together in Merrimack, N.H., and raised a close knit family of three children which became the biggest joy of their 46 year union. The growing family remained so close that they still regularly vacationed together and were blessed to have spent a week at Webb Lake this summer.

Dennis’ love of cars was a central part of his entire life. He enjoyed driving, repairing, restoring and flipping cars both professionally and as a lifelong passion project. He was also a lover of boating. He enjoyed giving boat rides and towing watersports for family, friends and sometimes even strangers on Webb Lake. Some of his happiest times were giving tours of the lake, pointing out camps, and reminiscing about his rich family history in the area. When their children finished college, Dennis and Tricia became avid travelers and extensively toured Europe and the Western United States together.

More than anything Dennis prized his family and friends. His outgoing nature and ever-present smile lit up any room. He was extremely caring and a great listener who made everyone in his life feel special.

In addition to his wife Tricia, Dennis is survived by his daughter Tara Hanson of Medford, MA, a son Stephen Hanson and his companion Ashley French of San Diego, CA, a daughter Danielle Hanson and her companion Jeffrey Williams of Boston, MA, two sisters Elaine Dickson of Rumford, ME and Marlena Akhbari and husband Hamid of Dayton, OH, two brothers, Peter Hanson and his wife Marsha of Poway, CA and Michael Hanson and wife Becky of Gettysburg, PA, a grandson Levi Dennis Hanson of Medford, MA and two sisters-in-law Donna Hanson and Veronica Hanson both of Dixfield,ME. He was predeceased by two beloved brothers, James and Jeffrey and brother-in-law Tom Dickson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., at the Meader and Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, Maine. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 50 people will be allowed in the building at one time and all must wear a mask.

