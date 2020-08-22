LEWISTON ? Mr. Theodore “Ted” Tanguay, 71, died Friday August 21, 2020 at Woodlands Memory Center in Lewiston. He was formerly of Roxbury Road in Roxbury.

Born in Rumford, Maine, on August 27, 1948, he was a son of Theodore and Charlotte (Barton) Tanguay. Ted was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1966. Following high school he attended Paul Smith College in New York with a degree in Forestry, he attended St Dunstan College in PEI Canada, served in the US Army from 1969 to 1971 and then attended the University of ME in Farmington with a degree in teaching. He worked for Boise Cascade Paper Mill in Rumford for over 34 years on # 15 Paper Machine. He enjoyed fishing, canoeing, kayaking, hunting, and fishing with his friends.

He is survived by a brother, David Tanguay and companion Robyn of Mexico, two sisters, Jackie Tanguay and companion Lisa Brown of Lewiston and Linda Tanguay of Springvale, nieces, Christie Folsom, Marina Hingston, Chelsea Bitondo, nephew, Dale Brown.

The family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands Memory Care and Beacon Hospice for their care and kindness of Ted.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Parish of The Holy Savior St Athanasius St John Church by invitation only due to COVID 19 restrictions. Interment will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.

Friends are invited to call at the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St. Rumford, Maine, on Tuesday from 6-8 PM. Due to COVID19 restrictions face masks must be worn and no more that 50 people in the funeral home at one time.

Those who desire may contribute to the

Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave,

Lewiston, ME 04240

in his memory.

