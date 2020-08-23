LEWISTON – Gilberte J. Baril, 92, of Lewiston, passed away on Thursday August 20, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. She was born on March 1, 1928 in Lewiston, a daughter of the late Alphonse and Gracia (Picard) Bilodeau. She grew up in the Lewiston area and attended local schools.She married her beloved Lucien on May 1, 1948 and they started a family together. They were married for 71 years until his passing last November. Gilberte worked at Holy Cross cafeteria for 20 years and then worked at St. Mary’s Hospital cafeteria until her retirement. She then returned to volunteer at Holy Cross cafeteria for another 10 years. She was very active in many Holy Cross Parish organizations where she served various positions. She was an avid card player, never refusing an opportunity to play many different card games. Her favorite outdoor activity was spent swinging and singing in her swing, often with a batch of popcorn. She will be dearly missed.She is survived by her two daughters, Claudette Turcotte and her husband Gerald of Lewiston and Carmen Mailhot and her husband Donald of Lewiston; her five grandchildren, Michael Turcotte and his wife Marjorie Wales, Kathy Roy and her husband Michael of Auburn, Joyce Campbell and her husband Steven of South Paris, Jerry Mailhot and his wife Emilie of California and Peter Mailhot of Greene; her seven great-grandchildren, Joseph Turcotte of W. Gardiner, Tyler Turcotte of W. Gardiner, Ryan Roy of Auburn, Jeremy Roy of Auburn, Logan, Hunter and Liam Campbell of South Paris. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Jaqueline Baril and her brother, Raymond Bilodeau and his wife Carmel; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her five sisters, Armande, Muriel, Juliette, Yvette and Yolande and her four brothers, Raoul, Roger, Joseph and Valmore.Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comVisiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Tuesday August 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services for Gilberte will be private. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

