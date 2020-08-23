AUBURN – Marjorie L. Elcewicz, 81, of Lewiston passed away at The Hospice House, Auburn on August 18, 2020 due to complications from Lewy Body Dementia. Her son, Francis and Donna, his wife, were with her at bedside as she passed away.

She was born in Dedham, Mass., the daughter of Quincy and Marjorie (Lee) Meader.

Marjorie was a passionate artist who created beautiful handmade quilts for the people she cared about both family and friends. There are many cherished keepsakes of her heartfelt art in the world making people happy.

She is survived by her daughters, Anne Johnson, Marjorie Devine, sons, Robert Elcewicz, Francis Elcewicz Jr. and his wife Donna; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Francis Elcewicz Sr.; son, Joseph Elcewicz; and younger brother, Raymond Meader.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com

There will be a small burial service at Bay View Cemetery in South Portland at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Androscoggin Hospice House and Clover Health Care for their compassion and support of mom.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

