Drive-up bean supper set at Lisbon church
LISBON FALLS — A drive-up bean supper will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, 14 School St. The supper is sponsored by the Methodist Women. Cost is $8 for adults. The menu will include pea beans, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread and cookies.
For more information, call Gwen Rioux at 207-353-6814.
