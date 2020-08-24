Drive-up bean supper set at Lisbon church

LISBON FALLS — A drive-up bean supper will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, 14 School St. The supper is sponsored by the Methodist Women. Cost is $8 for adults. The menu will include pea beans, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread and cookies.

For more information, call Gwen Rioux at 207-353-6814.

« Previous

Next »