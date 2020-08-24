Tuesday, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874.
Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance
Item 2: To review the 2020 tax rate scenarios
Item 3: To hear an update on the hiring of a new Police Officer, Riley Dowe
Item 4: To accept a COVID-19 grant in the amount of $4,770 to purchase sixteen (16) N-95 masks for public safety
Item 5: To approve a new road name – Rue Petite
Item 6: To discuss the process for conducting the manager’s annual performance evaluation
Item 7: To approve the minutes of August 11
Item 8: To discuss other business
