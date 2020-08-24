|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, August 24
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — TBA
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Detroit
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Arizona
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|4 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
|TRACK AND FIELD
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-galan Meet, Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm (taped)
