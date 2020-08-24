(All times Eastern)
Monday, August 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS
11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-galan Meet, Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm (taped)

