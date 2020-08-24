MANCHESTER — A Manchester man drowned Monday afternoon in Cobbossee Lake, according to the Maine Warden Service.
Edward Kimball, 24, died shortly before 2 p.m. after a “a swimming-related incident” off Pond Road, near the outlet of Cobbossee Lake, according to Cpl. John MacDonald.
MacDonald said Kimball may have suffered “health-related complications while swimming.”
Kimball’s body was recovered quickly in 8 feet of water about 40 feet from shore. Rescue workers reportedly attempted to resuscitate Kimball.
The Maine State Police and Manchester and Winthrop Fire departments assisted wardens.
