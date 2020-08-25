FARMINGTON — The 2020 property tax rate will be won’t be available until later this week after selectmen Tuesday chose a financial scenario different from the town’s assessor, John E. O’Donnell & Associates Inc.

The assessor recommended appropriating $100,000 for the Downtown Tax-Increment Financing account and $64,008 for overlay, which would have resulted in a tax rate of $19.85 per $1,000 valuation.

Another option, appropriating $100,000 for the Downtown Tax-Increment Financing account and $40,139 for overlay, would have meant a tax rate to $19.80 per $1,000 valuation.

The board voted 3-1 to appropriate $50,000 for the Downtown Tax-Increment Financing account and $40,139 for overlay. Selectmen Joshua Bell, Scott Landry and Chairman Matthew Smith were in favor while Michael Fogg was opposed. Stephan Bunker was absent.

The first option would have added just under $25,000 more to the overlay account than in 2019, Town Manager Richard Davis said.

“One large taxpayer comes in regularly to seek an abatement. I learned of another property today that was overassessed, may come in for an abatement,” Davis said. “It’s good to be prepared. It may not happen. The other rationale in keeping the overlay like that is in case we need to beef up our surplus next year to try to keep the mill rate stable.”

Bell questioned adding to the mill rate at this time, when there’s talk about people not being able to pay their taxes.

He suggested reducing the amount for the TIF because no projects are currently planned.

“I wouldn’t have a firm number tonight (for the tax rate), would have to go on the basis of whatever that would end up being,” Davis said. “We’re hoping to commit taxes Thursday.”

“I’d like to keep the overlay about the same as what it was,” Bell said.

“I have complete faith in our assessor,” Fogg said. “He’s put a lot of time and effort into this, trying to prepare the town as best he can, preparing ourselves so when the revaluation comes we’re ready. I can’t come up with a good reason not to support what he has proposed.”

“The goal is to keep the mill rate stable,” Davis said.

Putting no money in the TIF account and $65,683 in overlay would mean a tax rate of $19.65 per $1,000 valuation.

With the $50,000 reduction in the TIF, the new tax rate will be a little less than $19.80 per $1,000 valuation, Davis said.

Last year the board approved a tax rate of $19.98 per $1,000 valuation. That rate was 41 cents more than 2018 and 4 cents more than 2017.

In other business, the board approved a $4,770 coronavirus grant to purchase 16 N95 masks for the Police Department.

The board was also introduced to Police Officer Riley Dowe, the department’s newest hire.

filed under: