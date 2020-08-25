A serious hurricane situation is unfolding for the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura barrels toward the shores of Texas and Louisiana, intensifying as it traverses unusually warm waters.

The strengthening storm is predicted to make landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning at major, Category 3 intensity.

Laura is most likely to come ashore near the Texas-Louisiana border; however, the storm’s exact track is still coming into focus and areas to the south, through Galveston and Houston as well to the east to around Morgan City could also see a direct strike. The Beaumont-Port Arthur region could see severe impacts from this storm, from major surge-related flooding to damaging winds.

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center expanded hurricane watches to include coastal parts of Harris County, which includes Houston.

The Hurricane Center also cautioned the storm track may shift further to the west-southwest depending on new computer model guidance.

The storm is large, its tropical storm force winds extending 175 miles from its center, meaning areas far from its core will be impacted by strong winds and heavy rain.

Passing over abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Laura is forecast to undergo bursts of intensification until it approaches land.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a “life-threatening” surge or storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land at the coast which could cause 7 to 11 feet of inundation in the hardest hit areas. Laura is also likely to unleash a narrow swath of destructive wind gusts over 100 mph near where it makes landfall.

Heavy rain is is predicted to be widespread across the west central Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border with 4 to 8 inches falling over a broad area, with locally up to a foot, leading to areas of flash flooding.

Many jurisdictions in East Texas and southwest Louisiana have issued mandatory evacuations, which will displace hundreds of thousands in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. The storm is located about 625 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana. It was moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

Hurricane watches are in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to west of Morgan City, La. Coastal areas of Houston are under a hurricane watch, upgraded from a tropical storm watch.

Storm surge watches span from San Luis Pass, Texas to Freeport, Texas, and Morgan City, La. to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: