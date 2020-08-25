• Patrick C. Daniels, 37, transient, on a probation violation, 1:43 a.m. Sunday in Paris by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
• Shannon Dupree, 43, of 49 Canal St., Rumford, on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of condition of release, assault, aggravated criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, 10:22 p.m. Saturday on Waldo Street in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.
• Kyle T. Kimball, 29, of 35 Dean Ave., Norway, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 4:31 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street by Norway Police Department.
• Rickey A. Mines, 47, of 191 Main St., South Paris, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 11:03 p.m. Thursday on Main Street by Paris Police Department.
