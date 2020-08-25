BOWDOIN — Police say a missing woman, Jessica Woerter Giberson, 43, of Bowdoin, is safe in Mississippi.

Giberson’s family went to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon to report her missing.

Patti Kennett said no one has heard from her sister since Saturday.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout confirmed Tuesday that the sheriff’s office was investigating Giberson’s whereabouts. The sheriff’s office has issued a national alert to law enforcement agencies to be looking for her.

Kennett said her sister had been last seen and heard from at her Bowdoin home at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“Her husband had gone to bed and when he woke up she was missing,” Kennett said Tuesday morning. “She was gone.”

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Strout said Giberson, who saw a Facebook post stating she was missing, contacted the local law enforcement agency where she is in Mississippi, and that she was safe.

Strout did not have additional information.

Despite family members making numerous attempts to reach out to Giberson, there had been no response, Kennett said. It didn’t appear there were clothes missing from Giberson’s home and there were no signs of a struggle.

“It is unlike her,” Kennett said. “She had a lot of positive things going on that is prompting us to be concerned because this would be unlike her to just up and leave with no word or having absolutely no contact — and when her two older daughters have attempted to contact her.”

