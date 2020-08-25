The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday morning to be followed up with showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, small hail, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The southwest winds are forecast to be about 10 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph in the afternoon.

The high temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 80s. The chance of rain is at 70%.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: