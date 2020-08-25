REGION — Telstar Physical Education Teacher Scott Underhill was recently selected as the recipient of the 2020 Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (MAHPERD) High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year Award.

“In his first year back in our school district, Scott quickly established himself as a dedicated teacher and favorite of his students,” Superintendent Dave Murphy said. “To be acknowledged by his peers says a great deal about his recognized dedication to his profession and we are very fortunate to have him as part of our team. It is a well-deserved tribute to a man who demonstrates his connection to students on a daily basis.”

