ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation has launched the Conservation for All and the Maine Land Protection grant programs to support organizations and projects in Maine dedicated to helping Maine people access and connect to the outdoors.

The program provides general support grants to organizations and projects that build strong connections between people in Maine and land and water. The program provides grants for land acquisition or land conservation easement projects.

Deadline for applications is Oct. 15. Guidelines and application can be found at www.mainecf.org. Contact MaineCF Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at [email protected] or call toll-free 877-700-6800.

The community foundation will host an information session from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14. Details will be posted at https://www.mainecf.org/apply-for-a-grant/available-grants-deadlines/conservation-for-all/.

In 2018, MaineCF received a bequest which made it possible to reexamine and redesign its grantmaking approach to land conservation. The two new funds replace the Fund for Maine Land Conservation, which awarded nearly 200 grants totaling $889,768 since its start in the early 1990s.