DEAR SUN SPOTS: A Bottle Drive and Calendar Sale to benefit the Sumner Scholarship Fund, now in its 20th year, is gearing up for fundraising a Sept. 12 Bottle Drive and the sale of a Fundraising Calendar Page for October.

Calendars to benefit the scholarship fund will be sold during September and during the Bottle Drive at $10 each. The calendars (only 200 are available) feature a daily cash prize during October with a total of a $1,000 payout to the lucky winners. They can also be purchased at the Town Office.

Volunteers will pick up bagged returnable bottles Sept. 12 in Sumner. Bottles can be left by your mailbox or at the Town Office. Also, bottles may be dropped off all year long behind the Town Office. Last year, the bottle drive added more than $1,000 to the fund that provided $6,000 to three Sumner scholars in 2020.

The Scholarship Fund Committee continues to need drivers for the annual bottle drive. Volunteers are also needed to sell calendars.

Since its launch in 2000, the fund has given out 120 scholarships to Sumner residents pursuing educational opportunities, including truck-driving school, music studies, nursing school and college courses. Any Sumner resident can apply for the annual awards and there are no age restrictions. Applications are available at the Town Office or online at www.sumnermaine.us and must be submitted by April 30.

Donations, including those made in remembrance of others, are always welcomed at the Town Office at 633 Main St. Checks should be made payable to the Sumner Scholarship Fund. To purchase calendars and for more information, contact Lee Berry 388-2181. — Elizabeth, Sumner

ANSWER: I’m so happy to hear that some of our regular events and fundraisers that have been in existence for so many years are still happening. It gives me hope. Here’s to your fundraisers being a big success and that everyone stays safe and well.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a seamstress in the East Poland area. — No name, no town

ANSWER: In the Rolodex, I have Lolita Alters at 158 Court St. in Auburn (lolitaalters.com). Call 405-3750 or email her at [email protected]. There’s also the option to schedule an appointment online and a price list for her services that include alterations and custom design through her website. I saw that she makes face coverings if anyone is shopping for them. Lolita Alters also offers private sewing and knitting lessons.

I also have Alterations by Judy at 906 Sabattus St. in Lewiston (783-6201). Readers, please write in with your recommendations if you have a favorite.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We’re looking to donate a variety of books, but are unsure who is receiving them besides Goodwill. Do you know of any local places? Given the pandemic, it seems some of the typical places are unable to accept them. — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: Androscoggin Home Health + Hospice Thrift Store is accepting books and other donations on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.to 1 p.m. and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. They are at 245 Center St., Ste. 2 in Auburn. Call 312-5092.

Auburn Library (333-6640) is taking small donations as well. Readers, if you are affiliated with a nonprofit that can use book donations, please let us know!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: