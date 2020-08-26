LEEDS — The recent closures brought about by the COVID-19 virus have curtailed the the Leeds Historical Society’s planned programs, but members have taken advantage of the time to put the finishing touches on the renovation of the history center, the former Leeds Town Office.
People are invited to see the renovations, check out some exhibits highlighting the collection, pick up some pottery, note cards or booklets, and have a cup of coffee or tea while chatting with society members.
The center, Rte. 106, Leeds Center, will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays beginning on Sept. 19. Masks and social distancing will be required.
