100 Years Ago: 1920

Another tribute to Maine’s scenic attractions is paid by the Boston Transcript, which had this to say with regard to the proposal of Mount Katahdin as a national park. The Transcript says: In these days of 75 cent butter one reads with envy In Thoreau’s journal of seventy-five years ago about that commodity being so plentiful and cheap in the Penobscot forest settlement that it was used by the farmers and lumbermen to grease their cowhide boots. ‘The Concord naturalist went Into the Maine wilderness in the summer of 1846 to visit Mount Katahdin. It was a long, hard journey, but he found it worth the while from his point of view as an admirer of mountain kind. For some years a railroad has run to within thirty miles of the summit, but it is only recently that the people of Maine have come to discover that this mountain of theirs is one of the noblest monuments of nature, and merits their veneration and care.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The new Motor Vehicle Registration Bureau office in Lewiston opened today with plenty of State and local officials present for the occasion. Secretary of State Edgar, presented the keys of the new office to Chief Clerk Madeline Carrier. The new office is the site of the former Model Cities headquarters adjacent to the Columbia Market building on Lisbon St. The previous office, which was in Auburn for many, many years, had to move because of the Urban Renewal project in that city.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Library Building Committee gave its approval to the $2.04 million Library expansion project after discussion regarding the two-level, 50-foot bridge that will connect the Pillsbury Block building on Lisbon Street to the existing library on Park Street. On hand to explain the plans for the project were architect Brad Waters, from the Texas firm of Providence Inc., which specializes in library design, and Donald LaRochelle of LaRochelle and Associates, Inc., a Lewiston architectural and engineering group. Waters told the committee that in dealing with the two buildings, he wanted to design a connector that would show the new library making the transition into the technology age.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

