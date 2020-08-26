TURNER – James V. Strout, 48, of Lewiston, Maine, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, unexpectedly. He was employed through Sodexo at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, and is survived by his children, Brittany Strout, Nicholas Strout and stepdaughter, Therese Raymond. Significant other, Nancy Morin and exwife Mila Raymond. Also, parents Vernon and Sandra Strout, Mechanic Falls. Siblings; Lindell Strout, Linette and husband Rock Grenier and Joseph and wife Sonia Strout. Four nephews; Jamie Lyons, Todd Lyons, Jacob Strout and Bryce Strout and too many friends to mention.Jim leaves a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him, that can never be filled. He would want to be known for his over the top sense of humor and his craziness in general, but he should also be remembered for his warm heart, eagerness to learn new things and the ability to love fiercely. He hated to flash his smile but it lit up a room. He loved spending time with his children and those he loved, riding his motorcycle, spending time at the ocean and working out. Rest in peace, until we meet again. Online condolences can be share by visiting his guest book at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com Visiting hours will be held at The Fortin Group Auburn on Thursday, August 27, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Please wear mask, and social distancing requested. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545

