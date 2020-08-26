NORWAY – Lloyd Arthur Grover, 80, of Otisfield passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Otisfield on October 29, 1939 the son of Earl Leroy and Betsey Elizabeth Rolfe Grover. He graduated from Norway High School in 1958 and served in the U. S. Army Reserves. He became an EMT in 1976 and served on the Oxford/Otisfield Rescue for 22 years, from 1969 – 1991, where he served as Rescue Chief for many of those years. Lloyd was a self-employed carpenter for over 40 years, retiring in 2005. He is survived by his wife Alana Jean Grover of Otisfield; son Mark Grover and wife Jennifer Blastow; daughter Julie Emerson and husband Alden; stepchildren Kristi Sarchi and husband Christopher and David Hamilton and partner Joseph Rousseau; grandchildren Kyle and Skyler Emerson, Hannah and Chloe Grover, and Cameron Sarchi; sisters Donna Bean and husband Richard and Sylvia Grover; brother-in-law Paul Parent; sister-in-law Ruth Grover; several nieces and nephews; great granddaughter Adeline Campbell; and godchild Carla Simard. He was predeceased by his parents; son Peter; brothers Earl, Jr., John, Kerry and Sidney Grover; sisters Martena Parent and Carol Gothing; niece Lisa Bean Thurston; and nephew Timmy Gothing.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 2 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Otisfield. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice,

15 Strawberry Avenue,

Lewiston, ME 04240.

