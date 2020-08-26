AUBURN – Therese (“Terry”) Yvette Garant, 92, passed away on August 24, 2020 at Clover Manor in Auburn, after a short illness. Born June 21, 1928, in Lewiston, Maine, daughter of Dominique Garant and Yvonne (Bergeron) Garant, Therese was a long time resident of “Little Canada”, living for many years first on Oxford Street, then on River Street before moving to Oak Park Apartments in the late 1990’s where she lived until 2015. Therese attended St. Mary’s School and was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church until it closed. She also attended St. Joseph’s Church. She worked in the weave room for over 50 years at the Bates Mill before retiring in 1990. She enjoyed visiting relatives in Canada and had fond memories of her trip to Hawaii. She also enjoyed sewing and decorating her spotless home with bright flowers. For most of her life, she enjoyed the latest fashions and dressing “to the nines” for dances and other events. She was quite the bargain hunter and loved to shop. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister Berthe who died in infancy, and recently her younger brother, Germain A. Garant. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Theresa C. Garant, of Auburn, Maine; and her nieces, Felicia Garant of Falmouth, Maine, and Luisa Carrera and her husband Mark of Monroe, Virginia. Online condolences may be left for Terry’s family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

At Therese’s request, there will be no services. Interment will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, ME. 04210 207-783-8545.

