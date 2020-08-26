Saint Dominic Academy math teacher Andrew Girouard, standing, works with his class on solving an equation at the Auburn campus Wednesday morning. The high school students have been attending classes half days since Aug. 8, while the middle and elementary students started Wednesday full time. Some teachers choose to teach classes outside because masks are not required as long as proper social distancing is observed. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Saint Dominic Academy Spanish teacher Abigail Bowie, second from left, plays a game of Spanish Bingo with her students outside the Auburn campus Wednesday morning. The high school students have been attending school half days since Aug. 8, while the middle and elementary students started Wednesday full time. Some teachers choose to teach classes outside because masks are not required as long as proper social distancing is observed.
A masked Saint Dominic statue greets students as they enter the Auburn campus.