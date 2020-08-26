WALES – Regional School Unit 4 Superintendent Andrew Carlton told the school board Wednesday evening that the district is “in good shape, in terms of safety equipment” for the school year.

The board voted unanimously Aug. 12 to approve a hybrid return-to-school plan and to postpone the first day of classes until Sept. 14.

RSU 4 includes Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales.

In the two weeks since approving the hybrid plan, “a lot has gone on,” Carlton said.

“I look at where we were last week and where we are now and I feel so much better about it,” he said. “We’re in pretty good shape.”

He said the district has over 10,000 pieces of personal protective equipment ready for the first day of school and safety and directional signs will be put up by Sept. 1.

Carlton said Quality Glass of Lewiston was hired to install barriers for the secretarial staff and the district ordered 300 air purifying ventilation fans for the schools.

The district used coronavirus relief funds to pay for the fans, he said.

All 16 district buses will have flexible barriers installed behind and on the side of the drivers, according to Carlton.

“We spoke with the Maine State Police, and they said we can do that as long as they’re installed by a certified mechanic,” Carlton said.

Carlton also told the board that classrooms in every school will be “set up for social distancing by next week.”

