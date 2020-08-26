Agenda, Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors
6 p.m. Thursday, August 27
Spruce Mountain Middle School and/or via ZOOM
1. Call to order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Attendance
4. Adjustments to the agenda
5. Approval of meeting minutes
5.1. August 4, public hearing meeting minutes (Budget FY21)
5.2. August 6, school board meeting minutes
5.3. August 13, school board meeting minutes (Re-opening forum)
6. Communications/correspondence
6.1. Resignation of Michelle Grimbilas, special services teacher @ SMMS
6.2. Resignation of Karen Barnes, licensed clinical social worker @ SMPS
7. Public comments
8. Board comments
9. Superintendent’s report, Scott Albert
10. Administrator reports
10.1. Tina Collins, Section 504 Coordinator
10.2. Laura Lorette, Food Service Director
10.3. Robyn Raymond, Adult Education Director
10.4. Jim Shink, Transportation Director
10.5. Ken Vining, Facilities & Maintenance Director
10.6. Tammy Verreault, Special Services Director
11. Board chair’s report, Bob Staples
12. Committee reports
13. Policy
14. Old business
15. New business
15.1. Computation and declaration of votes for the FY21 school budget
15.2. School board approval of assessment warrants and installment schedules for FY21 budget
15.3. Request to authorize administrators to suspend students up to 10 days in accordance with Maine State Law.
15.4. School board approval of RSU 73 meal price increase
15.5. School board approval of SMHS handbook
15.6. School board approval of SMMS handbook
15.7. School board approval of SMES handbook
15.8. School board approval of SMPS handbook
16. Appointments
16.1. Co-curricular appointments
16.2. Other appointments/transfers
17. Other business
18. Calendar/announcements
September 10, regular school board meeting at SMES 6 p.m.
➢ Policy committee meeting at 5 p.m.
September 24, regular school board meeting at SMMS 6 p.m.
➢ Finance committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.
19. Adjournment
