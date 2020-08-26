Agenda, Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors

6 p.m. Thursday, August 27

Spruce Mountain Middle School and/or via ZOOM

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Attendance

4. Adjustments to the agenda

5. Approval of meeting minutes

5.1. August 4, public hearing meeting minutes (Budget FY21)

5.2. August 6, school board meeting minutes

5.3. August 13, school board meeting minutes (Re-opening forum)

6. Communications/correspondence

6.1. Resignation of Michelle Grimbilas, special services teacher @ SMMS

6.2. Resignation of Karen Barnes, licensed clinical social worker @ SMPS

7. Public comments

8. Board comments

9. Superintendent’s report, Scott Albert

10. Administrator reports

10.1. Tina Collins, Section 504 Coordinator

10.2. Laura Lorette, Food Service Director

10.3. Robyn Raymond, Adult Education Director

10.4. Jim Shink, Transportation Director

10.5. Ken Vining, Facilities & Maintenance Director

10.6. Tammy Verreault, Special Services Director

11. Board chair’s report, Bob Staples

12. Committee reports

13. Policy

14. Old business

15. New business

15.1. Computation and declaration of votes for the FY21 school budget

15.2. School board approval of assessment warrants and installment schedules for FY21 budget

15.3. Request to authorize administrators to suspend students up to 10 days in accordance with Maine State Law.

15.4. School board approval of RSU 73 meal price increase

15.5. School board approval of SMHS handbook

15.6. School board approval of SMMS handbook

15.7. School board approval of SMES handbook

15.8. School board approval of SMPS handbook

16. Appointments

16.1. Co-curricular appointments

16.2. Other appointments/transfers

17. Other business

18. Calendar/announcements

September 10, regular school board meeting at SMES 6 p.m.

➢ Policy committee meeting at 5 p.m.

September 24, regular school board meeting at SMMS 6 p.m.

➢ Finance committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.

19. Adjournment

