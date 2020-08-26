Wednesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Final Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at Samsung
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox
6:30 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Toronto
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Fancisco
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut vs. Phoenic, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Early Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Richmond
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Lotte
RUGBY
1:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Northampton (taped)
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
United Way supplies students for a modified school year
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Aug. 26
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
After bumpy process, Livermore hires administrative assistant
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore transfer station to post prices
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Wilton Planning Board approves business use applications