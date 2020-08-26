Wednesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Final Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at Samsung
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox
6:30 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Toronto
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Fancisco
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut vs. Phoenic, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Early Thursday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Richmond
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Lotte
RUGBY
1:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Northampton (taped)

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles