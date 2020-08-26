TURNER – The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Monday to lower the property tax rate 10 cents for the 2021 fiscal year.

Town Manager Kurt Schuab said the new rate is $17.90 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease from $18 from the previous year.

Schuab said selectmen decided to commit the 2021 fiscal year property taxes using last year’s municipal budget, which “is permitted under emergency legislation enacted back in March” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Turner’s annual town meeting was initially scheduled for April but was postponed until “it is permissible and safe to do so,” Schuab said.

« Previous

filed under: