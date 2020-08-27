To the Editor:

Why am I voting for Katey? Although I have never endorsed a candidate before, I feel strongly that Katey will represent our district in a way that we can all be proud of. Her commitment to a strong, local and sustainable economy that works for everyone, as well as, her pledge to run a positive campaign is very appealing to me. There are many people that will have much more insight into all her local involvements, accomplishments and strong leadership skills, but I will try and share something equally important to me.

I moved to Norway in 2015. After meeting her at an in town event she was so kind and welcoming me to the community. I remember thinking how this town was very special as she was a wonderful reflection of that. Over the last few years, I observed on many occasions how Katey has a sincere love and respect for all people. When you are talking with her she is engaged fully with you. If you reach out to her with a question she is sure to get back to you. I have no doubt she will have an open door policy on hearing our concerns.

During these challenging times, it will be difficult to engage with the public as we are used to on the campaign trail. I urge any interested voter to connect with Katey through her website www.KateyBranch.com for learning more about her and her vision for our future.

Donna Friberg

Norway

