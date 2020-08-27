Yard Sale

OXFORD — The Hosanna Church Ladies Fellowship will be holding a yard sale on Saturday, Septmber 5 from  8 a.m.-3 p.m at 77 Oxford Street in South Paris. Lots of clothes, something for everyone.

