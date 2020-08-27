NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, (CRCofWM) located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St, Norway, announces their schedule of FREE virtual classes for the month of September. Anyone impacted by cancer (cancer survivors and caregivers) may participate. If you are new to the CRCofWM, please call (207) 890-0329 or email [email protected] to register as a new client with the Center in order to sign a consent form to participate in CRCofWM offerings. Once the consent form is complete, sign-up for any of their classes is done by going to their website www.crcofwm.org and looking for the “Virtual Wellness Classes” page. There will be instructions about how to sign up for each virtual class. Once you sign up, you will receive an email with the information to access the class on Zoom or by telephone. Sample recordings of many of their weekly virtual classes are available on their website and on their YouTube channel and can be accessed on demand. For more information on classes please check the calendar on their website, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

Anyone impacted by cancer, whether newly diagnosed or out of treatment for a period of time, is eligible for services that the CRCofWM offers. Comfort items such as port/seatbelt protectors, wigs, afghans, hats and pillows are available. Caring Coupons for sessions of Reiki, Massage, Reflexology, Therapeutic Yoga and others are available from a list of approved Wellness Providers. Survivors receive 4 coupons, their caregiver receives 2 coupons. The Wellness Providers have all been vetted by the CRCofWM and are reimbursed by the CRCofWM for their services. For those facing the financial impact of this pandemic while going through cancer treatment, assistance is available from a generous grant from the Maine Cancer Foundation. Families may be eligible for gas cards so they may get to their medical appointments and cancer treatments, and gift cards to help with groceries are available. For more information on any of their services call 890-0329 or email [email protected]

FALL WORKSHOPS include a variety of topics:

Living with Cancer in the Pandemic: Finding your new normal – A SomaSoul Somatic Movement Therapy Workshop. Saturday, September 19 10:00-11:30 a.m. SomaSoul therapy is a body-focused healing modality that allows people to be present, reconnect with their body using guided meditation, mindful drawing, journaling, and gentle somatic yoga & dance.

Fall Ayurveda Wellness Series – This is an approach to self-care drawn from traditions of East and West with a different topic each session. The Friday, September 18 10:00-11:00 a.m. session will focus on Better Breathing.

From the Kitchen – Let’s Cook Healthy! Friday, September 25 10:00-11:00 a.m. In this class, Karen Vasil-Bush will share recipes to “Spice Up Your Life” that are geared towards healthy digestion and overall wellness. Recipes will be provided.

Virtual Cancer Caregiver Support Group Monday, September 14 6:00-7:00 p.m. This is a monthly opportunity for family and friends to participate in a positive and caring environment and share, educate, and support each other on the “cancer caregiver journey”. This session will be led by Kendra Campbell, an experienced support group facilitator. Participation may be by phone or by Zoom.

WEEKLY ONGOING VIRTUAL CLASSES

Monday Morning Meditation Mondays, beginning August 31 9:30-10:00am Karen Vasil-Bush leads this meditation class designed to reduce stress and promote feelings of peace and well-being.

Self-Reiki Tuesdays 10:00-11:00 a.m. Charlotte Labelle, Master Reiki, will present this class. Learn the history of Reiki/Self Reiki, learn how to apply Reiki to yourself and practice Reiki. This is also an opportunity to continue practicing Reiki and review what you have already learned.

Virtual Yoga & Meditation Tuesdays 2:00-3:00 p.m. Join Kathryn Gardner of Song Body Soul as she leads a 40 minute Yoga class followed by 20 minutes of meditation. Gardner is a registered SomaSoul Somatic Movement Therapist, massage therapist and yoga instructor.

Virtual Yoga Warriors Wednesdays 2:30-3:30 p.m. This gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation.

Virtual Chair Yoga Fridays 10:00-11;00 a.m. Chair yoga can lessen the impact of chronic illness and pain. It may also help cope with feelings of isolation. Being calmer and more relaxed inevitably leads to a greater feeling of happiness and well-being. Join Kathryn Gardner for this chair yoga class and go at your own pace.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) is located at 199 Main St, Norway in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building . An appointment may be made by calling 890-0329 or emailing [email protected], They offer a variety of programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

