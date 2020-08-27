NORWAY — The Norway Center Church welcomes guest minister Pastor AJ Alexander on Sunday, August 30 at 10:00 a.m. Anna-Jean “A-J” Alexander is a Certified Lay Minister of the United Methodist Church. She is a member of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church in Harrison and has been instrumental in the development of the Table Ministries held primarily at the Norway Grange. She was the Pastor at Deering Memorial in S. Paris for the five years prior to its closing in Sept. 2015. She has worked at John F. Murphy Homes, Inc. in Auburn for 28 years currently as the Coordinator of Behavioral Services. She serves as Chair of the Disabilities Council of the New England Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. She is a lifelong resident of Harrison where she and her husband raised their five children.

Music is provided by organist Ryan Slocum and soloist Tom Curtis.

There will be a maximum limit of 50 in attendance with 6 foot social distancing and everyone is asked to wear a mask for the safety of all.

