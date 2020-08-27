Simmons

BOSTON, MA — Kaylee Dow of Norway and Emma Jo Armington of Lovell were both named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.

To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

 

