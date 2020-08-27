Simmons
BOSTON, MA — Kaylee Dow of Norway and Emma Jo Armington of Lovell were both named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.
To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford addresses Thompson, Welchville dams
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills Technical School unveils reopening plans
-
Advertiser Democrat
Vandals destroy property at Agnes Gray
-
Advertiser Democrat
Backyard nature: spring is a cruel season
-
The Bethel Citizen
Jiu Jitsu