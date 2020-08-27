Balsamic steak salad with peaches
1 lb. skirt or flank steak, trimmed of fat
1/4 c. balsamic vinegar
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp. brown sugar
1 tbsp. vegetable oil
kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1/4 c. olive oil
Juice of 1 large lemon
6 c. baby arugula or baby spinach
2 peaches, thinly sliced
1/3 c. crumbled blue cheese or feta
DIRECTIONS:
Add steak to a large sealable bag or baking dish and toss in balsamic vinegar, garlic and brown sugar. Let marinate 20 minutes at room temperature.
Heat a grill or grill pan to high. Rub steak with vegetable oil and season generously with salt and pepper.
Grill until desired doneness, 3 minutes per side for medium rare. Let rest 5 minutes, then slice.
Meanwhile, make dressing: In a small bowl whisk together olive oil and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.
Arrange salad: In a large serving bowl, add arugula, peaches, blue cheese or feta, and steak. Drizzle with dressing and gently toss. Serve immediately.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford addresses Thompson, Welchville dams
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills Technical School unveils reopening plans
-
Advertiser Democrat
Vandals destroy property at Agnes Gray
-
Advertiser Democrat
Backyard nature: spring is a cruel season
-
The Bethel Citizen
Jiu Jitsu