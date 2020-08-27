Balsamic steak salad with peaches

1 lb. skirt or flank steak, trimmed of fat

1/4 c. balsamic vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 c. olive oil

Juice of 1 large lemon

6 c. baby arugula or baby spinach

2 peaches, thinly sliced

1/3 c. crumbled blue cheese or feta

DIRECTIONS:

Add steak to a large sealable bag or baking dish and toss in balsamic vinegar, garlic and brown sugar. Let marinate 20 minutes at room temperature.

Heat a grill or grill pan to high. Rub steak with vegetable oil and season generously with salt and pepper.

Grill until desired doneness, 3 minutes per side for medium rare. Let rest 5 minutes, then slice.

Meanwhile, make dressing: In a small bowl whisk together olive oil and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.

Arrange salad: In a large serving bowl, add arugula, peaches, blue cheese or feta, and steak. Drizzle with dressing and gently toss. Serve immediately.

