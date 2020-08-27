A group show is on display in the Gritty’s Art and Ale window in Auburn through mid-September. Curated by Wicked Illustrations Studio and Gallery, the show includes two artists from Wicked, Corrina Tancrede and Amanda Retus, as well as this photo, “Adventure Awaits,” from Tricia Barnhard. The theme is “Hot Air Balloons,” and their work captures the beauty and community of the Great Falls Balloon Festival through photography. Tancrede and Retus have more work on display at Wicked Illustrations, Canal Street, Lewiston. Tancrede has also assisted in public art pieces in downtown Lewiston. For more information, visit www.wickedillustrations.com.
