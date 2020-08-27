MIAMI — Forecasters say Laura remained a Category 2 hurricane about 6 hours after making landfall.

The National Hurricane Center said the hurricane still packed sustained winds of 100 mph, according to an update Thursday morning. That makes it a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Its center was about 20 miles north of Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
hurricane laura, weather
Related Stories
Latest Articles