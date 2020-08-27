To the Editor:
This spring, while the Bethel Library was closed, we chose to postpone our annual Library Plant Sale. As the weeks progressed, and the library opened, we began to consider having a plant sale with the recommended safety guidelines for outdoor gatherings. On August 15, we held our very first summer plant sale, and we included the opportunity to purchase used books and quilt raffle tickets. It was a successful fundraiser for our library, and we have many people to thank.
First of all, we are grateful to the gardeners who give their plants to us. This year they are Carol Bailey of Paws Inn, Heather Vail, Susie Wight, Melody & Garret Bonnema, Sarah Buckman, Amy Davis, Lee Hughes, Ruth Snogren, Marilyn Sahlberg, Jeanie Sylvester, Ron Smith, Peggy & Steve Wight, Sally & Dick Taylor, Mary Smith, Kay Rector, Francoise Fetchco, Karen Brown, Tanya Johanson, Lynne Billings, and “the pollinator garden folks at MLT”. Thank you also to Mike Jodrey and the Bethel Fire Department for allowing us to borrow their folding tables and to Norm Davis for the loan of his fencing.
There are also many volunteers who generously gave much of their time to make this fundraiser a success. They made phone calls, labeled plants for sale, dug plants for others and often from their own gardens, sold books or tickets, and/or set up and cleaned up the day of the sales. They are Susan Day, Dora Demers, Martha Siegel, Michelle Conroy, Seneca Corriveau, Lucy Abbott, Nano Zackary, Donna Gillis, Amy Chapman, Donna Funteral , Paula Weisberger, Scott Parker, Tom Davis and Kate Goldberg.
With much gratitude for everyone who participated in our 25th Annual Plant Sale,
Susan MacKay Parker
Plant Sale Committee
Bethel Library
