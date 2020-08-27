100 Years Ago: 1920

When you are in town, call at the Central Pool Room & Shoe Shining Parlors at the Corner of Park and Ash Streets and see and hear the new Violano Virtuoso Self-Player Plano. It’s big and great— come in today.

50 Years Ago: 1970

“The student policy dress code” at Edward Little High School will be the same this year as last year according to Principal Alfred N. Savignano. The code requires for students to be neat and permitted for girls will be skirts, dresses, and culottes. No dungarees for boys.

25 Years Ago: 1995

High school students accustomed to occasionally tipping their hat down over their eyes so that teachers can’t tell they’re sleeping won’t be able to get away with snoozing in class so easily come September. A letter went home this week notifying them of a new rule: No more hats in school. And some are taking it pretty hard. One 18 year old senior said if he knew that the rules would become so rigid when he was entering Lewiston High School back as an entering freshman, he would have gone to another school. St. Dominic Regional High School could have been an option, he said.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: