Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order on Thursday giving municipal clerks more time to process absentee ballots ahead of the November election while also imposing coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on polling places.

The order also gives Maine residents an additional six days to register to vote by mail and extends the window for casting an in-person absentee ballot prior to the Nov. 3 elections.

State election officials are anticipating record numbers of votes to be cast by absentee ballot this fall because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The temporary changes announced by Mills on Thursday focus on the absentee balloting process as well as the safety precautions needed to protect both in-person voters and poll workers on Election Day.

The executive order’s provisions:

• Give Maine residents until October 19, rather than October 13, to register to vote by mail or by third-person. In-person registration will still be allowed on Election Day.

• Allow local election officials to begin counting absentee ballots seven days before the election, up from the four days now allowed under law.

• Provide an extra day for voters to cast absentee ballots in person at their polling place prior to November 3.

• Place a limit of 50 people inside a single polling place at any given time or “such lesser number as allows sufficient space to meet the six-foot physical distancing requirement between persons.”

• Require signage and ground lines marking six-foot distances between those standing in line to vote, including outside of the polling place.

• Suspend the requirement that polling places provide at least one voting booth for every 200 registered voters if it would lead to crowding or booths spaced less than six feet apart.

Mills also authorized Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap to implement the order with guidance from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The right to vote is the foundation of our democratic process, and I take seriously our responsibility to ensure that every Maine person has the opportunity to cast their ballot and to do so in a way that protects their health and safety during this ongoing pandemic,” Mills said in a statement. “The steps taken in this executive order are prudent measures that will facilitate access to voting while protecting the health of voters, poll workers, and election officials.”

This story will be updated.

