NORWAY — The following is a list of new fiction books now available at Norway Memorial Library:
Fiction
Ackerman, Elliot – Red Dress in Black & White
Adams, Ellery – Murder in the Storybook Cottage
Alvarez, Carlos Manuel – The Fallen
Alvarez, Julia – Afterlife
Atakora, Afia – Conjure Women
Audur Ava Olafsdottir – Miss Iceland
Bakopoulos, Natalie – Scorpionfish
Baldacci, David – Walk the Wire
Bennett, Brit – The Vanishing Half
Black, Cara – Three Hours in Paris
Blaedel, Sara – The Third Sister
Britsch, Lucie – Sad Janet
Brooks, Max – Devolution
Carlisle, Kate – The Book Supremacy
Castillo, Linda – Outsider
Chang, Alexandra – Days of Distraction
Chavez, Heather – No Bad Deed
Chong, Yu-jong – Seven Years of Darkness
Clarke, Diana – Thin Girls
Coetzee, J.M. – The Death of Jesus
Conell, Lee – The Party Upstairs
Connelly, Michael – Fair Warning
Cook, Lindsay Rogers – How to Bury Your Brother
Daniels, B.J. – Double Action Deputy
Deaver, Jeffery – The Goodbye Man
Dennis-Benn, Nicole – Patsy
Dinan, Nancy Wayson – Things You Would Know If You Grew Up Around Here
Doiron, Paul – One Last Lie
Doyle, Roddy – Love
Dunn, Casey – Silence on Cold River
Dunnett, Kaitlyn – A Fatal Fiction
Eason, Lynette – Collateral Damage
Elias, Michael – You Can Go Home Now
Engel, Amy – The Familiar Dark
Farmer, Jordan – The Poison Flood
Fogelson, Aliza – The Lending Library
Ford, Richard – Sorry For Your Trouble: Stories
Fram, John – The Bright Lands
Gaige, Amity – Sea Wife
Gailey, Sarah – Upright Women Wanted
Gardiner, Meg – The Dark Corners of the Night
George, Alex – The Paris Hours
Giffin, Emily – The Lies that Bind
Godwin, Gail – Old Lovegood Girls
Goldberg, Leonard – The Art of Deception
Green, Hank – A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor
Griffiths, Elly – The Lantern Men
Grisham, John – Camino Winds
Hamilton, Glen Erik
– Hard Cold Winter
– Mercy River
– Past Crimes
Handke, Peter – Crossing the Sierra de Gredos
Higgins, Kristan – Always the Last to Know
Hilderbrand, Elin – 28 Summers
Hollis, Lee – Death of a Blueberry Tart
Ignatius, David – The Paladin
Jiles, Paulette – Simon the Fiddler
Jance, J.A. – Credible Threat
Jenner, Natalie – The Jane Austen Society
Johansen, Iris – The Persuasion
Kidd, Sue Monk – The Book of Longings
King, Laurie R. – Riviera Gold
King, Stephen – If It Bleeds
Klass, David – Out of Time
Knecht, Rosalie – Vera Kelly is Not a Mystery
Kwan, Kevin – Sex and Vanity
Lansdale, Joe R. – Jane Goes North
L’Engle, Madeleine – The Moment of Tenderness
Lepionka, Kristen – Once You Go This Far
Liu, Aimee – Glorious Boy
Mackintosh, Sophie – Blue Ticket
Majumdar, Megha – A Burning
Mandel, Emily St. John – The Glass Hotel
Margolin, Phillip – A Reasonable Doubt
Martin, Kat – Pivot
Mason, Debbie
– Summer on Honeysuckle Ridge
-Primrose Lane
McCall Smith, Alexander – The Talented Mr. Varg
McKinlay, Jenn – Pumpkin Spice Peril
McMahon, John – The Evil Men Do
Mejia, Mindy – Strike Me Down
Milliken, Kate – Kept Animals
Miranda, Megan – The Girl From Widow Hills
Monroe, Mary Alice – On Ocean Boulevard
Montclair, Allison – The Right Sort of Man
Moore, Christopher – Shakespeare for Squirrels
Moreno-Garcia – Mexican Gothic
Moshfegh, Ottessa – Death in Her Hands
Nguyen, Kevin – New Waves
Oates, Joyce Carol – Night. Sleep. Death. The Stars
Paretsky, Sara
– Dead Land
-Love & Other Criminals
Paris, B. A. – The Dilemma
Patterson, James – The 20th Victim
Perry, Anne – One Fatal Flaw
Phillips, Susan Elizabeth – Dance Away With Me
Pochoda, Ivy – These Women
Prior, Hazel – How the Penguins Saved Veronica
Pronzini, Bill- The Stolen Gold Affair
Purcell, Laura – The House of Whispers
Quick, Amanda – Close Up
Quindlen, Kelly – Late to the Party
Quinn, Spencer – Of Mutts and Men
Ragnar Jonasson – The Mist
Robards, Karen – The Black Swan of Paris
Roberts, Nora – Hideaway
Rosenberg, Joel C. – The Jerusalem Assassin
Ross, Ann B. – Miss Julia Knows a Thing or Two
Ryan, Jennifer – Sisters and Secrets
Sager, Riley – Home Before Dark
Sandford, John – Masked Prey
Silver, Josie – The Two Lives of Lydia Bird
Sittenfeld, Curtis – Rodham
Slee, Katherine – The Book of Second Chances
Spencer-Fleming, Julia – Hid From Our Eyes
Steiner, Susie – Remain Silent
Straub, Emma – All Adults Here
Sullivan, J. Courtney – Friends and Strangers
Taylor, Sarah Stewart – The Mountains Wild
Temple, Emily – The Lightness
Thayer, Nancy – Girls of Summer
Thomas, Jodi – Breakfast at the Honey Creek Cafe
Thompson, Victoria – Murder on Pleasant Avenue
Tremblay, Paul – Survivor Song
Tsukiyama, Gail – The Color of Air
Turow, Scott – The Last Trial
Vercher, John – Three-Fifths
Walker, Martin – The Shooting at Chateau Rock
Weiner, Jennifer – Big Summer
Wiggs, Susan – The Lost and Found Bookshop
Williams, Beatriz – Her Last Flight
Winfrey, Kerry – Not Like the Movies
Young, Heather – The Distant Dead
