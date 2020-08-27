NORWAY — The following is a list of new fiction books now available at Norway Memorial Library:

Ackerman, Elliot – Red Dress in Black & White

Adams, Ellery – Murder in the Storybook Cottage

Alvarez, Carlos Manuel – The Fallen

Alvarez, Julia – Afterlife

Atakora, Afia – Conjure Women

Audur Ava Olafsdottir – Miss Iceland

Bakopoulos, Natalie – Scorpionfish

Baldacci, David – Walk the Wire

Bennett, Brit – The Vanishing Half

Black, Cara – Three Hours in Paris

Blaedel, Sara – The Third Sister

Britsch, Lucie – Sad Janet

Brooks, Max – Devolution

Carlisle, Kate – The Book Supremacy

Castillo, Linda – Outsider

Chang, Alexandra – Days of Distraction

Chavez, Heather – No Bad Deed

Chong, Yu-jong – Seven Years of Darkness

Clarke, Diana – Thin Girls

Coetzee, J.M. – The Death of Jesus

Conell, Lee – The Party Upstairs

Connelly, Michael – Fair Warning

Cook, Lindsay Rogers – How to Bury Your Brother

Daniels, B.J. – Double Action Deputy

Deaver, Jeffery – The Goodbye Man

Dennis-Benn, Nicole – Patsy

Dinan, Nancy Wayson – Things You Would Know If You Grew Up Around Here

Doiron, Paul – One Last Lie

Doyle, Roddy – Love

Dunn, Casey – Silence on Cold River

Dunnett, Kaitlyn – A Fatal Fiction

Eason, Lynette – Collateral Damage

Elias, Michael – You Can Go Home Now

Engel, Amy – The Familiar Dark

Farmer, Jordan – The Poison Flood

Fogelson, Aliza – The Lending Library

Ford, Richard – Sorry For Your Trouble: Stories

Fram, John – The Bright Lands

Gaige, Amity – Sea Wife

Gailey, Sarah – Upright Women Wanted

Gardiner, Meg – The Dark Corners of the Night

George, Alex – The Paris Hours

Giffin, Emily – The Lies that Bind

Godwin, Gail – Old Lovegood Girls

Goldberg, Leonard – The Art of Deception

Green, Hank – A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor

Griffiths, Elly – The Lantern Men

Grisham, John – Camino Winds

Hamilton, Glen Erik

– Hard Cold Winter

– Mercy River

– Past Crimes

Handke, Peter – Crossing the Sierra de Gredos

Higgins, Kristan – Always the Last to Know

Hilderbrand, Elin – 28 Summers

Hollis, Lee – Death of a Blueberry Tart

Ignatius, David – The Paladin

Jiles, Paulette – Simon the Fiddler

Jance, J.A. – Credible Threat

Jenner, Natalie – The Jane Austen Society

Johansen, Iris – The Persuasion

Kidd, Sue Monk – The Book of Longings

King, Laurie R. – Riviera Gold

King, Stephen – If It Bleeds

Klass, David – Out of Time

Knecht, Rosalie – Vera Kelly is Not a Mystery

Kwan, Kevin – Sex and Vanity

Lansdale, Joe R. – Jane Goes North

L’Engle, Madeleine – The Moment of Tenderness

Lepionka, Kristen – Once You Go This Far

Liu, Aimee – Glorious Boy

Mackintosh, Sophie – Blue Ticket

Majumdar, Megha – A Burning

Mandel, Emily St. John – The Glass Hotel

Margolin, Phillip – A Reasonable Doubt

Martin, Kat – Pivot

Mason, Debbie

– Summer on Honeysuckle Ridge

-Primrose Lane

McCall Smith, Alexander – The Talented Mr. Varg

McKinlay, Jenn – Pumpkin Spice Peril

McMahon, John – The Evil Men Do

Mejia, Mindy – Strike Me Down

Milliken, Kate – Kept Animals

Miranda, Megan – The Girl From Widow Hills

Monroe, Mary Alice – On Ocean Boulevard

Montclair, Allison – The Right Sort of Man

Moore, Christopher – Shakespeare for Squirrels

Moreno-Garcia – Mexican Gothic

Moshfegh, Ottessa – Death in Her Hands

Nguyen, Kevin – New Waves

Oates, Joyce Carol – Night. Sleep. Death. The Stars

Paretsky, Sara

– Dead Land

-Love & Other Criminals

Paris, B. A. – The Dilemma

Patterson, James – The 20th Victim

Perry, Anne – One Fatal Flaw

Phillips, Susan Elizabeth – Dance Away With Me

Pochoda, Ivy – These Women

Prior, Hazel – How the Penguins Saved Veronica

Pronzini, Bill- The Stolen Gold Affair

Purcell, Laura – The House of Whispers

Quick, Amanda – Close Up

Quindlen, Kelly – Late to the Party

Quinn, Spencer – Of Mutts and Men

Ragnar Jonasson – The Mist

Robards, Karen – The Black Swan of Paris

Roberts, Nora – Hideaway

Rosenberg, Joel C. – The Jerusalem Assassin

Ross, Ann B. – Miss Julia Knows a Thing or Two

Ryan, Jennifer – Sisters and Secrets

Sager, Riley – Home Before Dark

Sandford, John – Masked Prey

Silver, Josie – The Two Lives of Lydia Bird

Sittenfeld, Curtis – Rodham

Slee, Katherine – The Book of Second Chances

Spencer-Fleming, Julia – Hid From Our Eyes

Steiner, Susie – Remain Silent

Straub, Emma – All Adults Here

Sullivan, J. Courtney – Friends and Strangers

Taylor, Sarah Stewart – The Mountains Wild

Temple, Emily – The Lightness

Thayer, Nancy – Girls of Summer

Thomas, Jodi – Breakfast at the Honey Creek Cafe

Thompson, Victoria – Murder on Pleasant Avenue

Tremblay, Paul – Survivor Song

Tsukiyama, Gail – The Color of Air

Turow, Scott – The Last Trial

Vercher, John – Three-Fifths

Walker, Martin – The Shooting at Chateau Rock

Weiner, Jennifer – Big Summer

Wiggs, Susan – The Lost and Found Bookshop

Williams, Beatriz – Her Last Flight

Winfrey, Kerry – Not Like the Movies

Young, Heather – The Distant Dead

