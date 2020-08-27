SABATTUS/LITCHFIELD – Anthony P. Fournier, 22, of Litchfield passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, from a tragic motorcycle accident, with his beautiful girlfriend, Krissy Doughty. He was born in Lewiston, son of Judy Fournier and the late Denis Fournier.After graduation from Oak HIll High School, he started his employment for the past five years at BIW as a welder, and also worked for Integrated Electrical while on his current strike and also prior to BIW.Anthony enjoyed life to the fullest, if he wasn’t on his Harley, you could either find him on a sled enjoying the trails in the winter months, or you could find him in a sand pit with a dirtbike, with many friends. He enjoyed hunting/Ice fishing and pretty much anything for the Maine outdoors. We have so many wonderful memories of camping with our Camping Crew Family. He most recently went deep sea fishing with family and friends, and white water rafting w/his buddies while on strike. And many many excursions with his girlfriend, Krissy Doughty.He is survived by his mother, Judy Fournier and fiancee William Martin of Sabattus; his brother, Austin Fournier of Sabattus/Buckfield area; and his beloved dog, Tuck; godparents, Daniel and Ann-Marie Dion; and so many wonderful friends that were like brothers to him.He was predeceased by his father, Denis J. Fournier of Sabattus, and both his grandparents, Lucien and Lucille St. Pierre of Lewiston.A celebration of Life will be held for Anthony Fournier at his mother’s residence of 31 River Common Road, Sabattus, Maine, on Sunday August 30, starting at 3 p.m. (we will adhere to the Covid guidelines & social distancing and this will be an outside event)In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Camp Sunshine in Anthony & Krissy’s honor, we will have a donation jar at this celebration, or you can send a check payable to Camp Sunshine in Anthony & Krissy’s honor, mailed directly to Camp Sunshine,35 Acadia RoadCasco ME 04015attn Mike Smith

« Previous