SOUTH PARIS – Paul G. Dube, 64, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, after a two-and-a-half-year struggle with two types of cancer.

Born April 30, 1956, in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Wallace W. Dube and Rita (Bell) Dube. The youngest of five children, he grew up in Lewiston, attended Holy Cross grammar school and graduated from St. Dominic’s Academy (Lewiston) in 1975. He attended the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Mass., after losing his eyesight from encephalitis caused by Hong Kong influenza in 1968. Paul’s love for music began by learning three chords on his sister’s six string guitar that she taught him after he lost his sight. This led to a career as an excellent string musician and musical entertainer, having lead bands including the Zingo Zango Jug Band. He had a large extended musical family.

Paul met the love of his life, Ellen Lindsey in 1987, becoming an instant “dad” of her ten-year-old son, Eric. All three shared their love of music together for nearly 30 years. He was blessed with a grandson, Kopen, in 2005.

Paul is survived by his sister, Louise Gastonguay of Virginia, and brother, Dennis of Lewiston, stepson, Eric and grandson, Kopen. Also, many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Paul would like to send a heartfelt thank you to his many wonderful friends for being there. You know who you are and made it possible for his final wish to die at his home that he loved.

He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Michael, sister, Jo-Ann, grand-parents and many aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date. Details will be shared widely among his family, musician family and friends.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stephens Memorial Infusion Center at Stephens Memorial Hospital or to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.

