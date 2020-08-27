POLAND – John Witham Penney, 50, passed away August 22, 2020, in his home in Poland, Maine. He was born July 18, 1970, in Lewiston, the son of Diana and Russell Penney. He was raised in the Poland area and attended Oak Hill High School. He settled and raised his children in Leeds. A master mechanic, he worked at Bath Iron Works, Reggie’s Ski Doo and Kawasaki, Atlantic Great Dane, and Walmart Distribution Center.

A handsome man who loved the simple pleasures of life, he enjoyed spending time in nature, camping in Bemis, eating lobster, the companionship of dogs, and snowmobiling across the state. He was proud to have recently celebrated a year and a half of sobriety. He had a deep appreciation for music and was a secret poet. A lover of Mopar, he lived on the edge, driving fast and taking chances. He is most known for his kindness and generosity, for making others laugh, and for putting himself last to put his friends and family first.

He is survived by his children, Tori Penney and their husband Britt Couturier of Brunswick and John Penney of Leeds; the mother of his children, Barbara Hutton of Leeds; his three siblings, Scott Penney and his partner Pauline Parent of Mechanic Falls, Pamela Penney of Poland, and Edward Penney and his wife Linda Penney of Poland; as well as his beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Russell Penney; his mother, Diana Penney; and his niece, Anne Penney.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. His children welcome sharing of condolences, memories, and photographs sent to Tori Penney, 12 Sewall St., Brunswick, Maine, 04011. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris.

Online condolences may also be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

Donations may be made in John’s memory to

Alcoholics Anonymous

47 Portland St.

Portland, ME. 04101 or the Rangeley Lakes

Heritage Trust

2424 Main Street

Rangeley, Maine 04970

« Previous