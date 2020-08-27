TURNER – William Blaine Rupert Jr., 77, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, at his home in Turner surrounded by family and friends.

Bill was born in Wyandotte, Michigan to William Sr. and Emma (Alstrom) on May 12, 1943. He attended Theodore Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte, Mich. He attended Central Michigan University on a swimming scholarship and graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He was a member of the Alchymist Club and a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. He married Dorothy J. Carruthers on April 2, 1966 in Wyandotte, MI. They came to Maine in 1968 as VISTA volunteers at the Passamaquoddy Pleasant Point Reservation in Sipayik, Maine. After their wonderful experience, they fell in love with Maine and made it their home. In his early years, he taught science at Auburn Middle School, taught at Pinehenge School in Waterford, and worked for the Maine Department of Human Services. He also owned and operated Rupert’s Berry Farm and Maine Spiral Staircase. Bill used creativity and innovation to turn a non working farm into a long-running community business. He had a significant impact on many of the local kids who earned their first paycheck on the farm over the past forty five years. Through the years, he built five unique homes in their Turner neighborhood. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed reading, sailing, watching the Celtics, and competing worldwide as a member of the Maine Masters Swim Club.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Sr., and mother, Emma Rupert.

Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Rupert and their dog, Molly; his son, Mark Sturgis and his wife Lisa of Windsor, Maine, and their children Matthew and Meagan; his brother Jim Rupert of Hale, Mich., his cousin George Rupert of Las Vegas, Nev., and his cousin Guy Rupert of Lincoln Park, Mich.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

